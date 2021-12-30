Who's Hiring?
Gruver Holiday Classic girls championship set, undefeated 3A No. 1 Canadian vs. 2A No. 1 Gruver

Tipoff is Thursday at 5 p.m. in Gruver Gym
After day two of the Gruver Holiday Classic, the girls championship is set. 3A No. 1 Canadian...
After day two of the Gruver Holiday Classic, the girls championship is set. 3A No. 1 Canadian defeated No. 11 Sudan 52-33 and 2A No. 1 Gruver topped Claude 63-39 to advance to the tournament title game on Thursday.(kfda)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - After day two of the Gruver Holiday Classic, the girls championship is set. 3A No. 1 Canadian (20-0) defeated No. 11 Sudan 52-33 and 2A No. 1 Gruver(15-0) topped Claude 63-39 to advance to the tournament title game on Thursday.

“I just think we’re really excited for the Canadian game and that’s been our main goal this whole year, so I think these last four games our main focus is to win,” said Camryn Armes, Gruver senior guard.

“I’ve grown up playing them and it’s just really fun,” said Briley Merket, Canadian senior. “It’s a fun atmosphere. Just two good teams going at it and I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Tipoff is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Gruver Gym.

