Gruver Holiday Classic girls championship set, undefeated 3A No. 1 Canadian vs. 2A No. 1 Gruver

GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - After day two of the Gruver Holiday Classic, the girls championship is set. 3A No. 1 Canadian (20-0) defeated No. 11 Sudan 52-33 and 2A No. 1 Gruver(15-0) topped Claude 63-39 to advance to the tournament title game on Thursday.

“I just think we’re really excited for the Canadian game and that’s been our main goal this whole year, so I think these last four games our main focus is to win,” said Camryn Armes, Gruver senior guard.

“I’ve grown up playing them and it’s just really fun,” said Briley Merket, Canadian senior. “It’s a fun atmosphere. Just two good teams going at it and I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Tipoff is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Gruver Gym.

