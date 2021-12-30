Who's Hiring?
Former Austin Middle School teacher indicted for 5 counts of child sex charges

Clark Inskeep
Clark Inskeep(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The grand jury in Amarillo has indicted a former Austin Middle School teacher Monday, Dec. 27, on child sex charges.

According to court documents, Clark Inskeep was indicted for five counts of child sex charges after he turned himself into the Potter County Detention Center on October 27, 2021.

Inskeep was accused of touching the students breast on five different occasions.

