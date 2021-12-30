Doppler Dave Tracks Possible Rain And Snow As We Ring In The New Year

Windy and mild conditions will last through tomorrow, but a major change is expected as we ring in the new year. As moisture increases ahead of an upper level storm, rain chances will increase tomorrow night with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible. A major cold front will then surge into our area by Saturday morning and could cause the rain to change to a bit of snow by New Year’s morning Saturday. Very cold air will also invade with temperatures on Saturday only near 20 degrees. Lows could dip all the way to near 10 degrees Sunday morning.