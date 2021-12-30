Caprock’s Alana Strong named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our NewsChannel 10 FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the week learned the importance of grades and basketball eligibility as a freshman. Now she is a straight A student. Meet Caprock’s Alana Strong.

”It’s the only thing I know to do,” said Strong. “Wake up, come practice and put some shots up.”

Caprock senior shooting guard Alana Strong is always finding ways to deliver the assist or score in the paint.

“I’m an offensive driver you know,” said Strong. “Try to get to the basket. Get to the cup. Do what I can.”

“She knows how to finish around the rim and that’s one of the things we’ve always tried to utilize with her,” said David Smiley, Caprock girls basketball head coach. “She’s a good finisher.”

She started playing basketball ever since she could walk, but when it came time for high school ball Strong’s academic weakness kept her off the court. That’s when she decided to move to Caprock and play for Coach Smiley.

“I would say Coach Smiley,” said Strong. “He had a big impact on me after my freshman year you know. We had that special bond, so he kind of just made it like a home here.”

“The classroom is number one,” said Smiley. “That’s really important to me. When we got her she had some struggles there, but man she’s a straight A student. Works really hard in the classroom and it translates out here.”

Now Strong is an all A student holding a 3.7 GPA. After high school she plans on studying computer science and aspires to play college ball, but first she’s got to put in the practice.

“I try to put my work in,” said Strong. “Morning practice, after school, during lunch I try to get an hour or two in. At least eight hours in the gym a day.”

“I mean basketball is her love and we really want to help her continue it on to the next level because I really feel like she can be successful there,” said Smiley.

