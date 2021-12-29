Silver Alert issued for missing Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 65-year-old Kenneth Craig Powell.

Powell was last seen in the 2300 block of 78th Street, according to Lubbock police.

Powell is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is five feet nine inches and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He is driving a brown Ford F-150 with damage to the passenger side with Texas license plate AL5-5775.

Investigators have reason to believe Powell could possibly be in the Amarillo area.

Anyone who sees Powell or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 806-775-2865.

Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Kenneth Craig Powell (DPS)

