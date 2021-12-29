Randall county officials identify body found after vehicle fire in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have identified the person found dead inside a burning vehicle in rural Randall County last year.

The vehicle fire was reported in April 2020, and first responders discovered a body inside the vehicle after the fire was extenguished.

DNA tests have now confirmed the identity of the person found to be Nathan Gerald Fox.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is suspected.

Officials said the investigation in ongoing, and those with information are asked to contact Sgt. Fabela at 806-468-5716 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

