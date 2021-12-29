Randall County 4-H Club take home national title in quiz bowl tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County 4-H livestock quiz bowl team recently won the national quiz bowl in their first time attending.

“The goal was always to go to nationals, so it’s just really cool to be able to finally accomplish the end goal and take what we started learning around third grade and bringing it all the way back to nationals,” said Tanner Owen, quiz bowl team member.

Previously qualifying to attend last year having to cancel due to COVID-19, quiz bowl team leader, Alex Wilson, says they more prepared for their second chance.

“We studied hard. We probably put in more than 500 hours of study time to compete, and we went into the national contest focused and ready to have fun, and we did well,” said Wilson.

Practicing for two hours every week, the team competed against 20 other states and were undefeated in their five matches.

“Being able to say ‘Hey this is possible; because a lot of times you look at these things, and you go I could never do that,” said Sunny Cowley, quiz bowl team member. “But it does set the standard of saying ‘Hey we can do that’, it’s accomplishable.”

“We’ve all been doing quiz bowl together for a really long time together so it was just really cool to experience that,” said Barrett Bradshaw, quiz bowl team member.

J.D. Ragland, Randall County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent, says the students can take away many life lessons from this experience to help them in the future.

“They learn not only the knowledge about livestock of all species but they’re able to learn communication skills through this particular contest, and how to work together as a team,” said Ragland.

The club’s goal for next year is to have both of its teams reach the national championship.

