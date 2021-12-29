Who's Hiring?
Police: Man shot in north Amarillo while trying to buy shoes

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday evening in north Amarillo.

Police say the shooting happened near Northeast 15th Avenue and North Grand Street around 8:31 p.m.

The victim told officers he and a friend had met the suspects at a local church to buy shoes from them.

When the suspects approached the victim’s car, they pulled a gun and shot at them.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes unit is investigating this shooting.

