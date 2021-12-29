Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Panhandle fire officials warn residents for upcoming New Year’s celebrations during Burn Ban

As 2022 is just around the corner, many may choose to celebrate with fireworks, but they may be...
As 2022 is just around the corner, many may choose to celebrate with fireworks, but they may be harder to come by this year.(kfyr)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As 2022 is just around the corner, many may choose to celebrate with fireworks, but they may be harder to come by this year.

Shoot the Moon Fireworks Amarillo has made the decision to not sell fireworks this season.

“When it was coming up on time for us to make the decision to open or not, it was so dry and we don’t want someone’s house burning down because of fireworks we sold, I personally would not be able to live with myself for that,” said Christi Hairston, owner, Shoot the Moon Fireworks Amarillo.

Hairston says although being open would have been a financially great thing for them, people’s safety is far more important.

“It’s important for everyone to be safe and it’s far more important than seeing pretty things in the air, which most of y’all know me and I love fireworks with everything I have, but everyone and livestock and land is far more important,” said Hairston.

There is currently a burn ban put in place, however Hairston says a firework ban is separate from a burn ban.

“They did not announce a firework ban, which I’m kind of surprised they didn’t,” said Hairston.

Although no firework bans are in place, fire officials are encouraging the community not to use fireworks.

“We’re in that typical dry season for the Panhandle, where we see increased wildfire risk, usually our winds are up, our relative humidities are down and our fuels in the area and form of grasses are freeze dried and ready to burn,” said Troy Ducheneaux, fire marshal, Randall County Fire Department.

Ducheneaux says with these conditions it takes any little ignition to create a wildfire condition.

He says it is important when deciding to use fireworks or not to look at the present weather conditions.

“Is there a chance that the winds are going to be up and create that drift for the sparks or hot embers coming off of those fireworks,” said Ducheneaux.

Texas A&M Forest Service says they also highly advise for fireworks not to be used, but if they are to take safety precautions.

“Make sure that you’re using them in an area that’s void of fuel such as a big parking lot or a long driveway or something like that, somewhere where sparks won’t go into any vegetation and cause a fire,” said Juan Rodriguez, wildland urban interface coordinator, Texas A&M Forest Service.

Fire officials say to have something to extinguish a fire on hand, in case one breaks out.

Ducheneaux also mentions having a safety plan for injury.

“Fireworks do tend to cause a lot of injuries with the particular holiday, we see a lot more increases of alcohol use with that and so we encourage that if you’re going to use fireworks, don’t be drinking while you’re doing,” said Ducheneaux.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway crash
Driver arrested for intoxicated manslaughter from wreck that killed family of 5
Kayawna Shantel Evans
Amarillo police arrest woman for DWI with child in the car
Randall county officials identify body found after vehicle fire in 2020
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Amarillo police asking for witnesses to stabbing on North Grand

Latest News

Powell was last seen in Sonora, Texas. Investigators believe he is headed eastbound toward San...
Missing Lubbock man found, LPD says
Crews are working to contain a grass fire in Cimarron County, Oklahoma.
Crews working to contain grass fire in Cimarron County
Police lights
Police: Man shot in north Amarillo while trying to buy shoes
a
Amarillo police arrest man on child porn charges