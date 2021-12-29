Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway crash
Driver arrested for intoxicated manslaughter from wreck that killed family of 5
Kayawna Shantel Evans
Amarillo police arrest woman for DWI with child in the car
Randall county officials identify body found after vehicle fire in 2020
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Amarillo police asking for witnesses to stabbing on North Grand

Latest News

As 2022 is just around the corner, many may choose to celebrate with fireworks, but they may be...
Panhandle fire officials warn residents for upcoming New Year’s celebrations during Burn Ban
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
Powell was last seen in Sonora, Texas. Investigators believe he is headed eastbound toward San...
Missing Lubbock man found, LPD says