DHDC to celebrate new year during special event

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a special event to celebrate the New Year on Friday.(DHDC)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a special event to celebrate the New Year on Friday.

The day will include science demos, activities and learning opportunities.

Time slots are 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. for a special, “curiosity-sparking” science demonstration.

Members get in for free, and regular admission still applies for non members.

To learn more, visit DHDC here.

