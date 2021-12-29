DHDC to celebrate new year during special event
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a special event to celebrate the New Year on Friday.
The day will include science demos, activities and learning opportunities.
Time slots are 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. for a special, “curiosity-sparking” science demonstration.
Members get in for free, and regular admission still applies for non members.
To learn more, visit DHDC here.
