CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Crews are working to contain a grass fire in Cimarron County, Oklahoma.

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is near Highway 287 and N0370 Road.

Residents should avoid the area.

🚧🔥 Grass Fire 🔥🚧 Location 287/NS37 Dropped pin https://goo.gl/maps/eEZPztB59kQPhqGp9 BCFD, GFD, KFD, CCSO, BCPD on scene for grass fire. Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

