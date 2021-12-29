Buckle Up... A Roller Coaster Forecast Ahead

The next few days we will see above average temperatures in the 50s and 60s with gusty SW winds at 20-35mph with gusts over 40 into Friday. We will go from highs 10-20 degrees above average to highs 15-25 degrees below average. Our first shot of arctic air is approaching this weekend on New Year’s Day along with chances of rain showers and snow. It is still early for specific details so you’ll want to keep checking the forecast daily!