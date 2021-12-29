Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrest man on child porn charges

By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man for possession and distribution of child pornography this morning.

APD’s Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant at 6:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lyles after an investigation that started with a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in Dallas.

During the search, several electronic items were taken for further investigation.

Officials said child pornography was found on some of those devices.

Jason Maxwell, 38, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Potter County Detention Center.

He was booked for 10 counts of possession/distribution of child pornography.

The investigation is still underway.

