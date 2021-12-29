Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man used stolen debit card to purchase meat, beer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a man seen on camera making purchases with a stolen debit card at an Amarillo grocery store last month.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the incident occurred on Tuesday, November 16.

The man used the card to purchase “several hundred dollars” worth of meat and beer.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

