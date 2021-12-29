Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man used stolen debit card to purchase meat, beer

The suspect was caught on store security cameras.
The suspect was caught on store security cameras.
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a man seen on camera making purchases with a stolen debit card at an Amarillo grocery store last month.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the incident occurred on Tuesday, November 16.

The man used the card to purchase “several hundred dollars” worth of meat and beer.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me - Debit Card Abuse - 12/29/21 On Tuesday, November 16th, this unknown male was...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

