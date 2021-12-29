3G networks to shut down in the new year, impacting more than just your phone

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It will soon be time for some necessary upgrades to some of your devices, if you do not want to lose service.

According to the FCC, mobile providers are shutting down their 3G networks that rely on older technology in an effort, to make room for more advanced network services, like 5G.

AT&T will finish shutting down its 3G network by February 2022.

T-Mobile will finish shutting down Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022, Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022 and T-Mobile’s 3G UMTS network will shut down by July 1, 2022, but no announcement has been made for its 2G network.

Verizon will finish shutting down its 3G network by December 31, 2022.

Once these networks shut down, phones using 3G connectivity will no longer work.

Phone Medic of Amarillo says luckily many companies like Apple have not made a 3G device in a long time.

“We’re talking iPhone 5 and below or iPad 2 and below, I mean these are already devices that are close to ten years old as it is, but some people still use those older iPhone’s, some people use older Android phones that only have 3G antennas in them and there is no way to upgrade that, you can’t put a new antenna in it, you just have to get a new device,” said Andrew Brandt, owner, Phone Medic.

This shutdown is not just limited to phones as there are other devices that run on 3G.

“We’re not only talking about cell phones, older cell phones, we’re also talking Amazon Kindle devices, you know if you use an e-reader that has 3G connectivity that will no longer work, we’re talking about vehicles, not even old vehicles, 2017, 2018 Corollas that use 3G connectivity for their OnStar or their maps programs will no longer work,” said Brandt.

Security systems are another device being impacted.

“In the security industry, we have several systems from alarm systems, camera systems, fire alarm systems they all work on 3G platforms and 4G LTE based platforms,” said Paul McInally, business development, Allstate Security Industries, Inc.

McInally says they were informed back in 2019, this change was coming, so they have been preparing since then making sure customers are ready and are switching over.

They say their customers are not the only ones being impacted, but many other security vendors both in Amarillo and nationwide are also having to update their systems.

Experts encourage you to check all of your devices and be aware of what may no longer work once these networks shut down.

