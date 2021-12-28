Tuesday’s Forecast: Sunny, Mild, and Windy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a couple of cloudy days, skies will begin clearing allowing for plentiful sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be mild into the upper 50s and 60s with gusty winds. Winds will be from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts of 35+mph. Due to the dry conditions, mild temps, low humidity values, and gusty winds, the fire danger will be very high today so avoid any and all burning!

