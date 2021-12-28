‘Letting you discover Amarillo and also getting you literacy’: Holiday book hunt around Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is holding a holiday book hunt, in an effort to make sure children have something fun to do during the Winter break.

December 27, through January 7, books will be hidden around the Amarillo community.

Multiple times, each day clues to where the books are located will be posted to their website and on Instagram Stories @storybridgeama.

Storybridge says by participating in this book hunt you are not only supporting Storybridge, but also other businesses throughout the Amarillo community.

“For example, today was the Discovery Center, there’s some people in Amarillo that haven’t been to the Discovery Center, so they also got to go into this cool local business, maybe go inside and play and get a free book at the same time, so we’re letting you discover Amarillo and also getting you literacy, which is the point of Storybridge,” said Meaghan Slater, donation coordinator, Storybridge.

Slater says this event is more than just the books, but about getting families together out into the communities.

The main mission of Storybridge is to promote literacy ad believes it is important now more than ever.

“Not only for our little, little babies, but for our older kids too, so getting them away as much as possible, everyone knows the tablet is a new thing, or the TV, screen time is a new thing, but being able to get them these new books, get them literacy to be able to read is so important...you’re not watching TV if you’re driving around Amarillo trying to find these cool books,” said Slater.

If you think you know where the books are Storybridge says to just show up at the location and tell them you are on a book hunt.

They will also have multiple books at every location and when they run out they will post to let you know.

