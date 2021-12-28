Who's Hiring?
Driver arrested for intoxicated manslaughter from wreck that killed family of 5

Broadway crash
Broadway crash(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a person for intoxicated manslaughter charges related to the wreck on Loop 335 near Broadway Drive that left a family of five dead.

Police say Larry Rolen has been booked on four counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault.

He is in the Potter County Detention Center with $100,000 bond recommendations.

Court documents show first responders noticed he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

Police say Rolen was driving a pickup eastbound on the Loop traveling the wrong side of the road when it crashed into a Nissan Altima.

Four people were pronounced dead on the scene.

A fifth person died from her injuries two days later.

The victims are 23-year-old Andrea Aguirre, 46-year-old Angelica Colin, 88-year-old Raul Colin, 85-year-old Teresa Colin and 35-year-old Raul Perez Colin.

The charges were filed before the fifth family member died from her injuries, and additional charges are pending.

