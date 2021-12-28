Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo offices to observe schedule changes for New Year’s Day holiday

Source: City of Amarillo
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of New Year’s Day.

City Hall will be closed on Friday, December 31.

The Amarillo Public Health Department will be closed on New Year’s Eve, and drive-thru testing for COVID-19, as well as COVID-19 report cards, will not be available. The COVID-19 Infusion Center will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

The COA Solid Waste Department will have route changes for this week as well:

  • Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday.
  • Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday.
  • Residential routes will not run on December 31 or January 1.
  • Poly Cart routes will also be serviced on Wednesday, with Friday routes to be serviced on Thursday.
  • Poly Cart routes will not run on December 31 or January 1.
  • All commercial routes will be services on the Thursday before the holiday and on the following Monday.
  • Commercial routes will not run on December 31 or January 1.
  • Brush sites and the landfill will be closed on December 31 and January 1.

