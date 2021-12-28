Amarillo police asking for witnesses to stabbing on North Grand

Who's Hiring?
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for witnesses to a stabbing that happened on North Grand Monday evening.

Officers were called to the area of North Grand Street and Northeast 16th Avenue where a 28-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was not able to give officers information on what happened due to his injuries.

If you have information or witnessed this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

The Violent Crimes squad is investigating this crime.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

