Amarillo police arrest woman for DWI with child in the car

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department arrested a woman Monday evening for a DWI with a child in the car.

Police say an officer was driving west on Amarillo Boulevard East near Grant Street and was almost hit by a car.

Police say the car had just hit another car, driven onto the curb, almost hit the officer and then came to a stop after crashing into a pole.

The driver of the car, identified as 26-year-old Kayawna Evans, was found to be intoxicated.

An 8-year-old child was in the car with Evans.

Evans was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.