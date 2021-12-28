Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest woman for DWI with child in the car

The Amarillo Police Department arrested a woman Monday evening for a DWI with a child in the car.
The Amarillo Police Department arrested a woman Monday evening for a DWI with a child in the car.(WILX)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department arrested a woman Monday evening for a DWI with a child in the car.

Police say an officer was driving west on Amarillo Boulevard East near Grant Street and was almost hit by a car.

Police say the car had just hit another car, driven onto the curb, almost hit the officer and then came to a stop after crashing into a pole.

The driver of the car, identified as 26-year-old Kayawna Evans, was found to be intoxicated.

An 8-year-old child was in the car with Evans.

Evans was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
3 men wounded after shooting at Toot N Totum in Amarillo over the weekend
Cpl. Mike Sanchez
Amarillo police announce passing of Cpl. Mike Sanchez
One man has died due to injuries from a Friday afternoon traffic accident
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Latest News

Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Amarillo police asking for witnesses to stabbing on North Grand
Source: City of Amarillo
City of Amarillo offices to observe schedule changes for New Year’s Day holiday
Amarillo VA to hold blood drive Thursday
Storybridge is holding a holiday book hunt, in an effort to make sure children have something...
‘Letting you discover Amarillo and also getting you literacy’: Holiday book hunt around Amarillo