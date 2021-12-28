Who's Hiring?
2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

