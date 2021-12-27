Stream local high school basketball with TPSN and NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN and NewsChannel 10 are proud to stream High School Basketball this year.

Games will be available on TPSNsports.com each week. The games listed below are subject to change, we will update if needed.

Below is a grid of games and times. Notice some are Girls and some are Boys games.

We are always working for more access and ways to bring more game to the area.

If the games say Video they will have Video and Audio feed available, if they only say Audio we will only have audio available.

Play-offs will be announced when those schedules are known later in the year.

Enjoy these games!

Below is a schedule of games available to stream:

Friday, January 7

Amarillo High at Palo Duro - girls basketball video stream starting at 6:00 p.m.

Hereford at Canyon - girls basketball audio stream starting at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, January 14

Randall at Palo Duro - girls and boys basketball video stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 18

Palo Duro at Caprock - girls and boys basketball video stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo High at Randall - girls and boys basketball audio stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 25

Randall at Tascosa - girls and boys basketball video stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Canyon at Hereford - girls and boys basketball audio stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 1

Caprock at Tascosa - girls and boys basketball video stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Palo Duro at Randall - girls and boys basketball audio stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 4

Randall at Amarillo High - girls and boys basketball video stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 8

Palo Duro at Tascosa - girls and boys basketball video stream starting at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 11

Hereford at Canyon - boys basketball audio stream starting at 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo High at Palo Duro - boys basketball video stream starting at 7:30 p.m.

Girls playoffs begin on February 15 and boys playoffs begin on February 21.

