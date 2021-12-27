Monday’s Forecast: Partly Sunny and Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day leading to partly sunny skies. Due to the cloud cover, highs will be a bit cooler than what we saw yesterday into the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will be breezy but not as bad as what we saw Sunday and will be from the S at 5-15mph with gusts to 30. Overnight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with winds on the increase from the S at 10-25mph and lows into the 30s and 40s.

