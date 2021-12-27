Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Monday’s Forecast: Partly Sunny and Breezy

Forecast High Temperatures
Forecast High Temperatures(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day leading to partly sunny skies. Due to the cloud cover, highs will be a bit cooler than what we saw yesterday into the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will be breezy but not as bad as what we saw Sunday and will be from the S at 5-15mph with gusts to 30. Overnight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with winds on the increase from the S at 10-25mph and lows into the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved

Most Read

One man has died due to injuries from a Friday afternoon traffic accident
Broadway crash
4 dead, 2 injured after crash on loop 335 near Broadway Drive
FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Mild December Weather
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 12-25-21
Sunday's Forecast Highs
High Winds and Critical Fire Danger Sunday
Adrian's Extended Outlook
Adrian's Forecast: High Winds and Fire Danger Today