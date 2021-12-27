Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police announce passing of Cpl. Mike Sanchez

APD said Cpl. Sanchez died from complications of COVID-19
Cpl. Mike Sanchez
Cpl. Mike Sanchez(APD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department said Cpl. Mike Sanchez died after a battle with COVID-19 this morning.

Cpl. Sanchez, 45, worked with APD since 2005, serving “honorably in various positions” with his final assignment as an expert Traffic Crash Investigator.

APD said Cpl. Sanchez leaves behind a wife and five children.

