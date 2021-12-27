Amarillo police announce passing of Cpl. Mike Sanchez

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department said Cpl. Mike Sanchez died after a battle with COVID-19 this morning.

Cpl. Sanchez, 45, worked with APD since 2005, serving “honorably in various positions” with his final assignment as an expert Traffic Crash Investigator.

APD said Cpl. Sanchez leaves behind a wife and five children.

