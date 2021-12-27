Amarillo Habitat for Humanity to celebrate 40th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Habitat for Humanity will celebrate their 40th anniversary tomorrow.

A celebration will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the AHFH Restore, 2626 Paramount.

The celebration is open to the public and includes cake, giveaways and a 20% discount on purchases at the store throughout the day.

“Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has a rich history of neighborhood building, empowerment, and affordable housing. We are charged with and inspired to make the next 40 years even more impactful,” said Executive Director Alason Moorhead.

