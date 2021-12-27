Amarillo Area Infusion Center to provide Sotrovimab to COVID-19 patients
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Infusion Center will now provide Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients after receiving new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Sotrovimab replaces Bamlanivimab and Regeneron as treatment for COVID-19 patients eligible for treatment at the infusion center.
The center is located at 808 South Johnson Street.
