Amarillo Area Infusion Center to provide Sotrovimab to COVID-19 patients

Source: City of Amarillo
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Infusion Center will now provide Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients after receiving new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Sotrovimab replaces Bamlanivimab and Regeneron as treatment for COVID-19 patients eligible for treatment at the infusion center.

The center is located at 808 South Johnson Street.

