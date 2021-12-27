3 men wounded after shooting at Toot N Totum in Amarillo over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three men wounded over the weekend.

Police say they responded to the shooting on Sunday, December 26 at the Toot N Totum near the Dumas Highway and Northeast 24th Avenue around 6:53 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old man and 17-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The Violent Crime Squad is investigating this shooting.

