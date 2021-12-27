Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

3 men wounded after shooting at Toot N Totum in Amarillo over the weekend

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three men wounded over the weekend.

Police say they responded to the shooting on Sunday, December 26 at the Toot N Totum near the Dumas Highway and Northeast 24th Avenue around 6:53 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old man and 17-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The Violent Crime Squad is investigating this shooting.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has died due to injuries from a Friday afternoon traffic accident
Broadway crash
4 dead, 2 injured after crash on loop 335 near Broadway Drive
FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

Latest News

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity to celebrate 40th anniversary
Cpl. Mike Sanchez
Amarillo police announce passing of Cpl. Mike Sanchez
Stand Against Suicide remembers loved ones, offers support for the community
Stand Against Suicide remembers loved ones, offers support for the community
Weekend Edition, 12/26
Weekend Edition, 12/26