One man has died due to injuries from a Friday afternoon traffic accident

(KFDA)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after a Friday afternoon traffic accident.

Friday, around 3:42 p.m., police were called to a major accident at SW 58th and Western and found a Nissan Altima and an SSR Motorsports motorcycle had collided in the intersection.

The motorcycle was Southbound on Western, and the Altima had been traveling Northbound on Western and was turning Westbound onto SW 58th.

The motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Altima was not injured.

The motorcycle driver, Taymarion Johnson died on December 25th due to his injuries from the crash.

This case is under investigation by the APD Traffic Investigation Unit.

