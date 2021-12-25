Last day of Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign: donations down, bell ringer shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the holiday season, you’re probably used to hearing The Salvation Army bells ringing across town, but today was the last day of hearing those bells, as it’s the last day of the Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army says this year’s campaign was a challenge.

“Between not getting enough volunteers and really having a struggle to get enough paid bell ringers, we manned every possible location we could, but many spots went unmanned,” Major Ernest Hull, commanding officer, the Salvation Army.

This is why they say you may have seen bell ringers out, but not as prominent as they were in years past.

Every year, around the holidays, the money collected supports the efforts of The Salvation Army throughout the following year.

“That helps us with our emergency shelter, food pantry, utility and rental assistance it helps this community, I mean all those in need in our community have a place to go because of the generosity of giving public,” said Hull.

Hull says they were down in donations this year, but won’t have the whole financial picture until the first of the year.

Although, today was the last day of the campaign, they say you can still donate past today.

All of next week they will be at The Salvation Army office at 400 S Harrison St. taking end-of-year donations.

The Salvation Army says they thank the Amarillo community for all their support this holiday season.

“We just want to say we appreciate you, 2021 was so good to us and regardless whether we get this goal or not, we just want everybody to have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” said Quintin Marquez, PR manager, The Salvation Army.

