High Winds and Critical Fire Danger Sunday

Forecast highs tomorrow afternoon
Forecast highs tomorrow afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High winds and critical fire danger is in the forecast once again tomorrow. Winds will be from the SW at 30-40mph with gusts of 55-65. Blowing dust leading to low visibility will be possible at times. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s for most areas. Due to the high winds, warm temps, and dry conditions, fire danger will be critical. Wind alerts and Fire Weather watches are already out... Avoid any and all outdoor burning!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

