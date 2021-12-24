‘Sometimes we forget to care about ourselves’: Some struggle with mental health around holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the holidays, everyone has different emotions, some may be full of joy, whereas others may have feelings of anxiety or stress.

This year especially, some may be struggling with their mental health around the holidays due to the pandemic.

“We have all collectively experienced challenges, frustrations and some have experienced substantial loss. Whether you are stressed about your health and safety, or experiencing anxiety over changes in plans, it can be overwhelming,” said Christina Rolerson, LCSW-S, ACSW.

She says it is important to set realistic expectations with traditions you may have.

Some may have lost a loved one making it hard to maintain old traditions, so finding a way to honor those who have passed, while creating new traditions that are more attainable are important.

“Rather than getting stuck in disappointment, acknowledge that things are different, and offer yourself and others grace and understanding,” said Rolerson.

From cooking, shopping to entertaining the holidays can be a demanding time and many may experience social burnout.

Health experts say setting boundaries and knowing your own limits is important during these times.

“Learn to say yes and no, sometimes it’s appropriate to go to a place and we can say yes, but if it’s too overwhelming, too much for them, then we can also try to say no and in a polite manner,” said Dr.Muhammad Saad, psychiatry fellow, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC).

Prioritizing self-care is also essential.

“Sometimes we forget to care about ourselves, so it’s important to make sure we take maybe like 10 to 15 minutes break for ourselves in a day to just relax and make sure we don’t have any distractions and it can help us to like recharge, refresh for the next day or for the next holiday, because we have Christmas and New Year’s back to back,” said Dr. Aiswarya Lakshmi Nandakumar, TTUHSC.

With the holidays, also come more social gatherings which can bring out social anxiety, but also anxiety over eating as many gatherings revolve around food.

Many may feel guilt about what they are eating or what they are not eating.

“They may be concerned about weight gain or health issues and I would say really focusing on getting those healthy nutrients is important, but also being kind to yourself, you know, it’s okay to have your favorite dessert, maybe choose a smaller portion of that dessert,” said Christine Garner, Ph.D., RD, assistant professor, TTUHSC.

She says being aware of what you are eating and making mindful choices is important, but also respecting your fullness and hunger.

“If you’re hungry to eat something, you know, by all means eat something, be mindful in your choice of what you’re choosing to eat,” said Dr Garner.

Dr. Garner also recommends if you are anxious over holiday eating you can try bringing your own food to the gathering or something like a vegetable or fruit platter to share.

Experts encourage the community to reach out and know they are not alone.

