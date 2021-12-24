Rockwall 7ers sign Tascosa and Palo Duro alumni to pro basketball contract

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rockwall 7ers in the TBL (The Basketball League) signed two Panhandle athletes to a professional basketball contract, Quinn Taylor and Melvin Baker. The 7ers are coached by Kendrick Bryson.

”Amarillo is a place that no one knows about, but they work super hard here and we’re starting to get the notice that we so deserve,” said Bryson.

Bryson graduated from Tascosa in 2007. He made it a priority to sign some talent from the Panhandle to his professional roster, and he brought in Tascosa alum Quinn Taylor and former Palo Duro forward Melvin Baker.

“It’s actually pretty crazy,” said Taylor. “I’ve known Kendrick for a while and Melvin actually used to train me when I was younger, so he’s been training me my whole life for basketball. Getting to play with him now is a really good experience.

“I’ve been watching Quinn since he was a youngster and what not, so it’s crazy for it to be his first year,” said Baker. “I get to play alongside him and I think that’s what’s special about it right there.”

The 7ers play in the TBL, also known as The Basketball League. The TBL is a sister exposure league to the G-League and NBA. Their schedule starts in March and ends in June.

“It’s an exposure league, so I think it will be really good to help develop my game and for other coaches and scouts just to see my game so I can showcase to the world,” said Taylor.

15 athletes will land a spot on the roster, and only 12 sign contracts.

“I’ve been blessed to do it before, so if I can stretch out an extra three years I’m cool with that but more so I’m blessed to be able to help these younger guys that want to start up their careers,” said Taylor. “That’s what I’m really excited about.”

Last year Taylor earned the opportunity to play professional ball in Ireland, but after two months COVID ended the season.

“It’s really good. I’ve been dreaming about this my whole life to sign a professional contract,” said Taylor. “I did get to sign one last year like I said in Ireland, but I think this is good.”

“Young vet and I can say that being his first year pro due to COVID it did cut him back a little bit, but the value they’ll bring to the court and off the court in our community presence is invaluable,” said Bryson.

Exposure and growth for basketball in the 806 is the main reason Bryson teamed up with Owner Sammie Howard and General Manager Katie Bryson.

“I’m just going to be straight honest it kept me out of a lot of trouble coming up just being focused. Going up to Palo Duro working out every single day kept me away from a lot of things that could have turned my life another way around, so that’s why it’s really important for me,” said Melvin. “That’s why I love it.”

If you’re interested in joining the 7ers roster, their next and final tryout is January 22, 2022. For more information on the tryout email rockwall7ers@gmail.com. Training camp starts in February.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.