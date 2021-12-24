Who's Hiring?
NWTHS & Sister Bear Foundation buy lokomat machine to help paralyzed people walk again

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System is now the first medical center in the Panhandle to have a lokomat.

Normally costing $550,000, NWTHS partnered with the Sister Bear Foundation to get this machine from a hospital in Fort Worth for $110,000.

They planned for two years to have this equipment recognizing the need for it after Sister Bear Foundation board member, Kathryn Granger, was in a car accident killing her best friend.

The incident left Granger with a complete spinal cord injury to be paralyzed from the waist down.

“When I’m sitting down, and I transfer onto my bed, my legs will kind of spasm and kind of shake a little bit,” said Granger.

Previously having no place in Amarillo to receive treatment, Granger and her family had to travel to get help.

“We were making trips to Fort Worth for about seven months,” said Granger. “It kind of just took a toll on everything.”

Seeing the need to help others in the Panhandle who can’t travel, the machine helps people suffering from neurological illnesses, spinal injuries, strokes, and seizures who are handicapped/paralyzed the experience to walk again.

“What can be hard as therapists [is] trying to facilitate the movement, and we can’t facilitate it to a point that is like a normal pattern of gate,” said Ryan Cotgreaves, NWTHS director of physical medicine. “This [machine] will allow us to do that.”

To help people who can’t afford these services on their own, the Sister Bear foundation has a grant application on it’s website for people to use this machine.

“Our foundation’s mission is to provide adaptive fitness and wellness resources for adults that are living right here in the panhandle of Texas,” said Julie Granger, Sister Bear Foundation founder. “It is a lifelong thing they need to be able to continue to move.”

The machine will be available to use in January.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

