High Winds and Critical Fire Danger this Christmas Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong area of low-pressure system will be pushing into the area today bringing some high wind gusts from the SW. Winds will be sustained at 25-40mph with gusts of 55-65. Blowing dust may lead to low visibilities, so if you plan to be on roadways this afternoon take it slow and easy! High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are out for nearly everyone until 7pm this evening. Highs will be near or record breaking into the upper 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies. Due to the dry conditions, gusty winds, and warm temperatures, any little spark that can get going will have the opportunity to turn into a wildfire. We have a critical wildfire danger today with Red Flag Warnings in effect for nearly everyone until 6pm so avoid any burning!

