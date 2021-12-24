Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on...
The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on 'Wheel of Fortune,' losing due to a technicality.(Source: Audi/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.
Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.(Source: Twitter/@Audi/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway crash
4 dead, 2 injured after crash on loop 335 near Broadway Drive
Firefighters rescued a number of goats from the fire
AFD crews rescue goats from San Jacinto fire
File graphic of an ambulance.
Dumas man dead, 2 injured after crash near Cactus
Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s...
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother
Tadaki Ethridge Brown
Amarillo police has located 71-year-old woman

Latest News

The White House said President Joe Biden will lift omicron-related travel restrictions on...
White House: Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries
Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Lufthansa, Delta, United report cancellations over Christmas
"Service and Sacrifice", a bronze sculpture of fallen Navy Sailor John Douangdara and his dog...
In the works: National monument to honor U.S. service animals
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall