Thursdays Forecast: Sunny, Warm, and Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon will be 15-25 degrees above average into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will begin increasing throughout the day from the WSW at 15-25mph with gusts to 35. Overnight, temperatures will be mild into the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds from the WSW at 15-25 with gusts to 30. Tomorrow on Christmas Eve, the winds will ramp up from the SW at 30-40mph with gusts of 55+mph... High Wind Watches and Red Flag Watches have been issued for tomorrow so keep it on News Channel 10!

