Christmas cheer brought to those with special needs in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community came together today to bring some Christmas cheer to adults with special needs.

Bubba’s 33, Reed Beverage, Shriners and the Coors Cowboy Club teamed up with Advo to make the day special at Advo’s group homes.

Advo clients got to walk out of their homes and sing Christmas carols with Ed Montana, they were even greeted with a special visit by a wagon being pulled by two mules.

“The clients love this they get to come outside listen to Christmas songs, some of them I know put on their Christmas PJS that they got from the ADVO Angel trees so they are they are so pumped to be here and get the experience,” said Jeremy Bradford, vice president, Advo.

The fun didn’t stop at singing Christmas carols.

“Our friends over at Reed Beverage are providing gift certificates for each of the Advo houses, where they call in and order pizza or cheeseburgers or whatever they want, at all the houses we’re going to today,” said Ed Montana.

Bubba’s 33 says they choose to be a part of this special day to give back to the community and show Advo they fully support them.

“We always try to be part of the community even though we’re considered to be a corporation with Texas Roadhouse we still want to be considered a local restaurant and I think the best way to do that is actually get involved in the community and I think we do a lot of stuff, we need to help people out in our community,” said Michael Davila, store marketing manager, Bubba’s 33.

Montana’s daughter, Susie, who is an Advo client says Christmas is a special time at Advo.

“It’s really exciting to see things like this just roll up at the house and we’re like ‘oh my gosh’ it’s really exciting,” said Susie Walunas.

Advo says the holidays can be a lonely time for its clients.

“We have a lot of individuals who don’t have family and Christmas is a very lonely time for a lot of our guys, but we try to make it extremely special for them,” said Carla

Today was all about making every client feel right at home for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.