Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society in need of donations for holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During an event on Saturday, the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society debuted their Angel Tree for first time in in five years encouraging people to give.

Currently serving 150 foster parents, the Humane Society wanted to make sure parents have what they need to take care of animals.

“We supply the food they need, the crates that they need, the cradles, the litters, bottles, the formula, everything,” said Shannon Ellis, rescue assistant at the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society.

There were 50 tags on the Angel Tree for basic items they needed, but few donations were made.

“Cat food, cat litter, dog pads, anything that we can use over here to help the animals that we bring into the office or when we do transport them out and get them out of here, but sadly only three were taken off,” said Marianna Capps, rescue assistant at the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society.

Other items needed include lysol wipes, laundry detergent, trash bags, and puppy formula.

Receiving few donations, the Humane Society staff have to spend their own money to take care of animals taking away funds for necessary procedures.

“We give vaccines, dewormer, flea and tick, we pay to save them,” said Ellis. “It just takes money out of that and what we have available in order to save animals when we’re having to spend it on things like lysol and cat litter.”

They’re still accepting donations until January 1.

You can drop items off at their door at the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department.

You can also message the Humane Society on Facebook for them to pick up items.

