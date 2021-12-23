AFD crews rescue goats from San Jacinto fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters saved a number of goats this morning after a fire broke out in the San Jacinto neighborhood.

Crews responded to a fire at 7:23 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Fairmont Street.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters made their way to the backyard and found a goat pen with a stack of tires burning under a tree.

The flames were spreading to the back of the home and the tree caused a power line nearby to come down.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and saved the goats.

AFD said the home was checked and Xcel Energy were called in to handle the downed power line.

Officials said it appeared the fire started due to a heat lamp plugged into an extension cord.

There were no injuries.

Animal control was called to pick up the goats.

AFD advises those who use heaters and heat lamps to use caution and make sure they are operated away from combustible materials.

