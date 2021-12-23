4 dead, 2 injured after crash on loop 335 near Broadway Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four people dead and two injured after a crash on loop 335 near Broadway this evening.

According to Amarillo police, at around 7:30 p.m. a truck was traveling on the wrong side on the road.

A Sedan carrying 5 people was traveling along the road hitting the truck head-on.

The collision resulting the truck flipping on it’s side.

According to officials, four people are dead and two have been transported to a hospital with injuries.

The westbound lane is closed and eastbound lane is down to one lane.

Possible intoxication was involved.

Amarillo police, Amarillo Fire Department and Potter County Fire all responded to the crash.

We will update the information once it is available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.