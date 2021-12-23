Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

4 dead, 2 injured after crash on loop 335 near Broadway Drive

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four people dead and two injured after a crash on loop 335 near Broadway this evening.

According to Amarillo police, at around 7:30 p.m. a truck was traveling on the wrong side on the road.

A Sedan carrying 5 people was traveling along the road hitting the truck head-on.

The collision resulting the truck flipping on it’s side.

According to officials, four people are dead and two have been transported to a hospital with injuries.

The westbound lane is closed and eastbound lane is down to one lane.

Possible intoxication was involved.

Amarillo police, Amarillo Fire Department and Potter County Fire all responded to the crash.

We will update the information once it is available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
New Mexico law enforcement make multiple arrests after long-term investigation, 1 man still wanted
File graphic of an ambulance.
Dumas man dead, 2 injured after crash near Cactus
St. Anthony’s Hospital has big remodel plans in store for a senior living facility
$21,000,000 project repairing St. Anthony’s Hospital to transform to North Heights senior living complex
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police lights
Man dead after hit and run near southwest 16th and Georgia Street

Latest News

The Amarillo community came together today to bring some Christmas cheer to adults with special...
Christmas cheer brought to those with special needs in Amarillo
Charles Harris
Amarillo man has been located
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society in need of donations for holiday season
Lists of Potter and Randall counties candidates for March county primary election
Secretary of State lists district Judge candidates, 3 out of 4 contested