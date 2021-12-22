Watching Winds & Warmth

For your Wednesday today, it’s going to be a hard outlook to beat! We’ll see highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 60s for most of the region, and best yet, winds should stay below 10 mph with mostly sunny skies! Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s, but could stay above freezing. What we’re watching for now, is possible record heat and strong winds as we head towards the Christmas holiday weekend. Strong winds and temperatures near 80 are looking likely for Christmas Eve, winds blowing 15-30 mph and gusting stronger at times. Warmth will stick around for Saturday, however winds might let up, but still be breezy at times.