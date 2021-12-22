Who's Hiring?
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.(Roper Family)
By Mariya Murrow, Iyani Hughes and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – The parents of a high school football star in Georgia announced their son died Wednesday.

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper is believed to have died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.

“He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become,” his family wrote in a Tweet. “He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Sports Illustrated reported he had not committed to a school but had interest from several programs, including Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, TCU and North Carolina.

“Robbie was an incredible young man and made a huge impact on his teammates, classmates and the community. #5 will never be forgotten,” Roswell High School athletics tweeted.

The standout quarterback finished the season with more than 3,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions, according to SI.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

