Reward offered for tips on burglary of Canyon building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are asking for tips as they investigate a burglary that took place earlier this month.

The burglary took place inside a building in the 200 block of N. 13th Street on December 15.

Officers found a suspect had gained entry into the building and left with miscellaneous items.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

