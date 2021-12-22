Who's Hiring?
Reward offered for tips on burglary of Canyon building

(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are asking for tips as they investigate a burglary that took place earlier this month.

The burglary took place inside a building in the 200 block of N. 13th Street on December 15.

Officers found a suspect had gained entry into the building and left with miscellaneous items.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

The Canyon Police Department is asking for help with a burglary investigation. On 12/15/21, Canyon PD officers were...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

