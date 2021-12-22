Reward offered for tips on burglary of Canyon building
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are asking for tips as they investigate a burglary that took place earlier this month.
The burglary took place inside a building in the 200 block of N. 13th Street on December 15.
Officers found a suspect had gained entry into the building and left with miscellaneous items.
Anyone with information on this crime or the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
