Panhandle Plains Historical Museum joins “Museums for All” program lowering admission costs for low income families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is joining the “Museums for All” program to reduce the admission rates for low income families so they can learn more about our local history.

Being the largest history museum in the state spanning over 285,000 square feet and home to more than two million artifacts, museum staff wanted to support children’s development with what they offer.

“There’s been tons of studies done that children who are exposed to museums and who come and learn in museums are more active in their communities,” said Stephanie Price, marketing director of the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum. “They’re better citizens, they go on to lead better futures.”

The program allows families on SNAP benefits with an EBT card to enter with a $3 admission fee covering up to four people.

Having numerous exhibits on display, children can have more in depth learning experiences than what they can have in the classroom.

“If they go to our pioneer town, they can experience how people used to live back then compared to reading it in their classrooms,” said Anna Parsons, marketing assistant at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum. “It’s just something really unique compared to any other museum within this region.”

Temporary exhibits currently on display include “Texas Dressed” showing the costumes from the outdoor stage musical and the prohibition era.

Their future exhibit “objects of enchantment” relating to fairy tale items we commonly see is set to open in the spring.

