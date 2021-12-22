Palo Duro rolls past Coronado, Lubbock Cooper upsets Randall, Panhandle girls defeat Bushland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school basketball teams tipped off their final game before the Christmas break. Some games were blowouts like Palo Duro defeating Coronado boys 119-49 and others were three-point buzzer beaters like Lubbock Cooper topping Randall 68-67. On the girls side, Panhandle added another win over Bushland 35-24.

Palo Duro senior Nice Nkundimana led the Dons with 31 points.

”We’re a little bit smaller. We’ve just got to do the little things on defense and execute on offense,” said Nkundimana. “We get to the basket and kick it out to our shooters. We get a lot of shots up everyday. We are doing good right now. I think we are going to do good in district.”

Randall’s upset was caused by an inbound pass with 3.7 seconds left in the game. The Raiders held a 67-65 lead, but the pass got intercepted by Lubbock Cooper’s Noah Hill. He dished to 6′1″ sophomore Amaree Garmon and he drained the triple for the 68-67 win. Despite Randall’s loss, 5′11″ sophomore KJ Thomas totaled 36 points. He tallied that many points the day before on Monday as well.

