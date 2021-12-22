Dumas man dead, 2 injured after crash near Cactus

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died and two people are injured after a crash on US 287 near Cactus this morning.

According to the release, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on US 287.

48-year-old Jose Mendoza with two other passengers was traveling northbound on US 287 behind the truck tractor.

The truck tractor slowed to turn onto a county road when Mendoza failed to control his speed and struck the semi-trailer of the truck tractor.

The truck tractor came to rest in the center turn around of US 287 facing west.

Mendoza came to rest in the center median facing North.

Jose Mendoza died on scene.

One passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the other passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck tractor had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

