Doppler Dave Expects Warm Weather, But Big Wind Ahead

Pleasant December weather continues as we expect temperatures to warm even further tomorrow into the mid 70s. The calm conditions, however, will not last much longer as winds start to pick up above 20mph tomorrow. For Friday and Christmas Eve, record highs in the low 80s may be possible, but come with a price. Winds may gust well over 50mph, especially in the western part of our area much of Friday. Winds will be lower on Christmas Day with highs in the 60s.