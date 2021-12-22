Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Expects Warm Weather, But Big Wind Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pleasant December weather continues as we expect temperatures to warm even further tomorrow into the mid 70s. The calm conditions, however, will not last much longer as winds start to pick up above 20mph tomorrow. For Friday and Christmas Eve, record highs in the low 80s may be possible, but come with a price. Winds may gust well over 50mph, especially in the western part of our area much of Friday. Winds will be lower on Christmas Day with highs in the 60s.

Most Read

Police lights
New Mexico law enforcement make multiple arrests after long-term investigation, 1 man still wanted
St. Anthony’s Hospital has big remodel plans in store for a senior living facility
$21,000,000 project repairing St. Anthony’s Hospital to transform to North Heights senior living complex
Police lights
Man dead after hit and run near southwest 16th and Georgia Street
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
District attorney asks court to reconsider 110-year sentence for trucker

Latest News

weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 12/22
Shelden Web Graphic
Watching Winds & Warmth
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Kevin Selle