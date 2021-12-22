‘December is the worst month’: What the holidays look like for those struggling with addiction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holidays, come more social gatherings with family and friends and as it can be a happy time for many, it isn’t for all.

For someone struggling with addiction or going through recovery the holidays can be a tough time.

It can be a time of heightened temptations and more opportunities.

The Cenikor Foundation, a nonprofit drug rehabilitation and mental health organization, says they have seen an increase in the number of folks seeking help.

“There is also an even more significant number of folks that leave against professional advice because they use that as an excuse, the holiday season,” said Don Goad, senior regional director, Cenikor Foundation.

He says December is one of the toughest months for those in recovery.

For some it may be because of the social gatherings, but for others it’s the isolation.

Goad says addiction is a shame-based disease and during the holidays just the thought of having to be around family and friends can bring shame on one suffering addiction.

“Having to sit at the Christmas table, the thought of having to sit at the table with all of your loved ones and friends when your addiction has been glaring and it is a very difficult task for some and most just choose to not participate in it and continue participating in their addiction,” said Goad.

Many of those in recovery experience what mental health professionals call Seasonal Depression with the thoughts of everybody having fun and not being included, which for those in recovery can make them turn to addictive substances.

Cenikor along with Downtown Women’s Center, which helps homeless women dealing with addiction says it is important for family and friends to be aware during the holidays for those with addiction.

“It’s not going to be healthy for them to be around others who are drinking, so maybe they aren’t invited to that particular party and they come when it’s more special, more intimate, more quiet,” said Diann Gilmore, executive director, DWC.

They say many of those who have been in addiction for a while have burned bridges, so for them the holidays are a lonely time as they reflect on their past that’s caused family and friends to separate from them.

